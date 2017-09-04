Labor Day 2017: American workers looted by .01% lying War Criminals: $6.5 trillion ‘lost’ by Dept of Defense as political ‘leaders’ & corporate media withhold $1,000,000 per US household from monetary reform and public banking

“The only thing new in the world is the history you don’t know.” – President Harry Truman, Plain Speaking: An Oral Biography of Harry S. Truman (1974) by Merle Miller, pg. 26.

Labor Day is the celebration of American workers’ limited victories over oligarchs to raise wages and working conditions above conditions of work animals. Because US .01% oligarchs control corporate media (including public education texts), most Americans are unaware that “leaders” “celebrate” Labor Day in lip-service only while engaged in the ongoing business of psychopathically looting American workers in the annual trillions.

The above factual claims require zero belief, but is the obvious conclusion from the objective and independently-verifiable data as this article explains, documents, and proves.

And before we begin our professional academic work, let’s use artistic expression for wholistic communication of our current problem and available solutions. Five beautiful and powerful minutes from Dark Night Records:

Labor Day is a similar Orwellian event as Martin Luther King’s holiday: US .01% oligarchs assassinated Martin to stop his occupation of Washington, D.C. with a million people until his version (Vietnam) of ongoing lie-started and OBVIOUSLY illegal Wars of Aggression was stopped, and that money redirected to end US domestic poverty. This was the verdict of the King Family civil trial of overwhelming evidence that you should be briefed about if you are unaware of this game-changing history (among ~100 similar areas of history). If it helps, please allow Martin’s two minutes to reach you that silence is betrayal:



As a National Board Certified Teacher of History, Government, and Economics, as well as credentialed in Mathematics, the most helpful context I can suggest:

The US is an ongoing rogue state empire led by looting liars, continuing a .01% psychopathic drive documented in all modern history with curious similarities to tragic-comic Roman imperialism.

A 56-minute discussion focused on the following economic reforms from a four-part video series on the US rogue state empire:

US Department of “Defense” claims they “lost” $6.5 trillion of our taxed income ($65,000 per US household)

With full documentation here, US oligarchs target foreign nations for resources to loot (natural and human), and Americans to use as domestic work animals to parasitize. Excerpt:

Catherine Austin Fitts just published documentation of Department of Defense (DOD) official audit reports from 1998 that acknowledge “losing track” of $6.5 trillion, along with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) admission of “losing” over $100 billion. This is euphemistically termed “unaccounted,” and literally means that DOD agrees they received these funds, agrees the funds are gone, and then claims to not have records of where the money went.

I wrote last year upon publication of DOD’s report. Of course, such “official” looting never happens with lawful accounting because records always show where the money goes. This would be like your bank agreeing they received a $65,000 deposit from you, agreeing the money was gone, and not refunding your account while claiming no further information of this “unaccountable,” “lost,” and “missing” money.

The most common historical explanation of governments “losing” money is, of course, embezzlement to enrich an oligarchy.

‘We the People’ owe $20 trillion to .01% demonocracy? Demand monetary reform & public banking for $1,000,000 per US household benefits, and .01% arrests for massive fraud to call debt ‘money’ OR kiss your assets goodbye

Demonocracy’s sharp 2 minutes of the tragic-comic mathematical certainty for a society that creates what is used for money as debt; just as certain as adding negative numbers forever causes only and always increasing aggregate debt until a system collapse:

We the People endure endless criminal actions under a .01% rogue state empire, with rhetoric by both political parties’ “leaderships” most accurately defined by bestselling Princeton Professor emeritus Harry Frankfurt as bullshit: the inversion of objective factual reality.

This can also be characterized as corporate media “covering” a “Big Lie” .01% crime with “fake news.” The great news, as usual, is that we have technical solutions to end all real problems. In this case, Benjamin Franklin is one of hundreds of America’s best and brightest who clearly document that monetary reform with public banking allows government to operate without taxes with abundant funding.

Most Americans are unaware that what they’re told is literally Orwellian inversion of the objective data. Given opportunity, here and now, to allow Dr. Franklin to walk you through this breakthrough available to We the People, will you invest close attention to the following professional documentation?

One of ~100 game-changing areas that We the People must recognize is that our .01% wanna-be masters loot us by the trillions every year, with the core of this criminal fraud by creating what we use for money as debt owed to them. The fraud’s core is to lie to us by calling debt/credit they create out of nothing and issue to us as so-called “loans” as money, when debt is the Orwellian opposite of money.

This financial crime is similar to:

Obvious solutions other than endure debt slavery and kissing our assets goodbye:

monetary reform

public banking

.01% arrests for crimes annually killing millions, harming billions, and looting trillions

Data, discussion of ~$1,000,000 benefits per average US household with monetary reform, public banking:

The top three benefits each of monetary reform and public banking total ~$1,000,000 for the average American household, and would be received nearly instantly. Fed Chair Janet Yellen publicly acknowledges monetary reform as described below, but continues a history of criminal fraud in her lawful fiduciary responsibility to truthfully provide what you’re about to read. The data below include evidence of a .01% oligarchy criminally looting tens of trillions of our dollars.

Monetary reform is the creation of debt-free money by government for the direct payment of public goods and services. Creating money as a positive number is an obvious move from our existing Robber Baron-era system of only creating debt owed to privately-owned banks (a negative number) as what we use for money. Our Orwellian “non-monetary supply” of adding negative numbers forever causes today’s tragic-comic increasing and unpayable total debt. You learned these mechanics of positive and negative numbers in middle school, and already have the education and life experience to conclude with Emperor’s New Clothes absolute certainty that accelerating total debt is the opposite of having money. As a National Board Certified and Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teacher, I affirm this is also exactly what is taught to all economics students.

The public benefits of reversing this creature of Robber Barons are game-changing and near-instant. We the People must demand these, as .01% oligarchs have no safe way to do so without admission of literal criminal fraud by claiming that debt is its opposite of money.

The top 3 game-changing benefits of monetary reform:

Public banking creates at-cost and in-house credit to pay for public goods and services without the expense and for-profit interest of selling debt-securities. North Dakota has a public bank for at-cost credit that results in it being the only state with annual increasing surpluses rather than deficits.

Top 3 game-changing benefits of public banking:

$1,000,000 of benefits per US household:

Famous Americans already on record for these reforms:

Please understand that I represent likely hundreds of thousands of professionals making factual claims with objective evidence anyone with a high school-level of education can verify.

The Emperor’s New Clothes obvious pathway out of these mechanics of our “debt system” is to start creating debt-free money (a positive number) for the direct payment of public goods and services, and create public credit for at-cost loans (a negative number). I have three academic papers to walk any reader through these facts; an assignment for high school economics students, one for Advanced Placement Macroeconomics students, and a paper for the Claremont Colleges’ recent academic conference:

Teaching critical thinking to high school students: Economics research/presentation

Debt-damned economics: either learn monetary reform, or kiss your assets goodbye

Seizing an alternative: Bankster looting: fundamental fraud that “debt” is “money”

Let’s examine just some of the facts of the current US economy that demonstrates its criminal status:

For Americans still zombiefied to “believe” in America, please embrace the reality that 40% of US children live at least one year of their lives in under-measured poverty, while oligarchs most responsible literally laugh in grandiose glee of the poverty they euphemise as “income inequality.” Please absorb this 1-minute reality check:

John Perkins’ 2-minutes of context as an illustration of what the US rogue state executes:

More game-changing economic data that confirm what we receive for economic leadership is literal criminal fraud:

15-minute video of obvious solutions: Mark Anielski and Ellen Brown’s powerful 15-minute response to an interview at the Seizing an Alternative conference (and here, with videos here) with former World Bank economist Herman Daly and co-author John B. Cobb of For the Common Good (video should start at 1:04:43):

81-minute interview with Byron Dale and Greg Soderberg of WealthMoney.org (the three of us have combined over 90 years of research on this topic):

Endnotes:

1) Of $60 trillion total debt, a conservative current interest cost of 5% is $3 trillion every year. Two trillion dollars of savings if the profits are transferred to the American public rather than to the banking industry is probably low. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank: https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/TCMDO

2) The US GDP is ~$17 trillion. Three percent growth is moderately conservative.

3) Of the US Federal government’s ~$4 trillion annual budget, about $1.7 trillion is received from income tax.

4) Tax Foundation. Hodge, S, Moody, J, Warcholik, W. The Rising Cost of Complying with the Federal Income Tax. Jan. 10, 2006: http://www.taxfoundation.org/research/show/1281.html

Demand .01% arrests for Orwellian lies and crimes

Obviously, when the truth is rogue state empire annually killing millions, harming billions, and looting trillions, the foremost response for justice is public call for .01% arrests.

Obviously.

The categories of crime include:

In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):

3-minute video: Police, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

**

Note: I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History, with all economics factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences (and here). I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.

**

Carl Herman is a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History; also credentialed in Mathematics. He worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen’s lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at Carl_Herman@post.harvard.edu

Note: Examiner.com has blocked public access to my articles on their site (and from other whistleblowers), so some links in my previous work are blocked. If you’d like to search for those articles other sites may have republished, use words from the article title within the blocked link. Or, go to http://archive.org/web/, paste the expired link into the box, click “Browse history,” then click onto the screenshots of that page for each time it was screen-shot and uploaded to webarchive. I’ll update as “hobby time” allows; including my earliest work from 2009 to 2011 (blocked author pages: here, here).