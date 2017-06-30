Trump-diculous and Hill/Hell-arious: tragic-comic ‘leadership’ killing millions, harming billions, looting trillions. Will ‘We the People’ demand .01% arrests for Wars of Aggression/Crimes Against Humanity, or enable WW3 on Syria, Iran, Russia?

“Claim everything. Explain nothing. Deny everything.” ~ Prescott Bush, 1966 (oligarch, father and grandfather of US Presidents) “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.” ~ Three weeks before W. Bush’s election for a second term in 2004, Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff, Karl Rove, chiding Pulitzer-winning journalist, Ron Suskind.

Among themes I present for public consideration, this is central:

We the People endure ongoing and obvious crime du jours that have an endgame: citizens, government officials, and military will either demand .01% arrests, OR the US will devolve into Roman Empire tragic-comedy that will only get worse from annually killing millions, harming billions, and looting trillions.

With more of this history here, contemporary to Julius Caesar, the Roman historian and government insider Sallust blasted the decline of virtue in government, which may be appropriate analysis of the characters of our .01% that include Trump and the Clintons:

“To those who had easily endured toils, dangers, and doubtful and difficult circumstances, ease and wealth, the objects of desire to others, became a burden and a trouble. At first the love of money, and then that of power, began to prevail, and these became, as it were, the sources of every evil. For avarice subverted honesty, integrity, and other honorable principles, and, in their stead, inculcated pride, inhumanity, contempt of religion, and general venality. Ambition prompted many to become deceitful; to keep one thing concealed in the breast, and another ready on the tongue; to estimate friendships and enmities, not by their worth, but according to interest; and to carry rather a specious countenance than an honest heart. These vices at first advanced but slowly, and were sometimes restrained by correction; but afterwards, when their infection had spread like a pestilence, the state was entirely changed, and the government, from being the most equitable and praiseworthy, became rapacious and insupportable.” – Conspiracy of Catiline, The Argument

Lies for illegal wars on Syria, Iran, Russia while Trump & corporate media distract to talk about sexual/physical attractiveness

James Corbett’s sharp 16-minute report and analysis of recent “official” lies for war on Syria, Iran, Russia:

The US State Department’s previous tragic-comic press conference performances sparked their new appointment of Heather Nauert this month. Two minutes of her denial and lies from an excellent question from Caleb Maupin:

This article explains, documents and proves Trump’s criminal lies and threats that continue illegal Wars of Aggression and Crimes Against Humanity of Presidents Obama and W. Bush (further history here, and my article series of such “official” fake news for war on Iran; explore here for Syria). Further helpful reporting here, here, here, here.

Meanwhile, Trump tweets about a corporate media personality’s assumed facelift while insulting her colleague and her intelligence and sanity. The target, Mika Brzezinski, previously claimed it’s corporate media’s job to control what the public thinks (44 seconds):

Corporate media cornered as serial liars and distractors?

In 2015 I was asked to write and deliver a professional academic paper for ~2,000 people at an international conference hosted by The Claremont Colleges. This updated article contains that academic paper to document how corporate media is the required propaganda arm of US .01% power.

In contrast, telling the truth and making friends

Oliver Stone’s stunning three minutes at the 2017 writer’s guild to encourage media to tell the truth about US rogue state empire:

And three minutes of the world’s most prominent religious leaders encouraging all of us to make more friends with different peoples:

Demanding arrests as the required and obvious public response

The categories of crime include:

Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit). Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths. Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).

US military, law enforcement, and all with Oaths to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, face an endgame choice:

Demand arrests, with those with lawful authority to enact it. An arrest is the lawful action to stop apparent crimes, with the most serious crimes documented here meaning the most serious need for arrests.

Watch the US escalate its rogue state crimes that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions.

In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):

3-minute video: Police, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

George Washington’s final public message was for “We the People” to recognize if the US devolved into a rogue state

In the cumulating message of his 45 years of service with his Farewell Address, George Washington wrote an open letter to the American public.

Please give George two minutes of your attention:

“All obstructions to the execution of the laws, all combinations and associations, under whatever plausible character, with the real design to direct, control, counteract, or awe the regular deliberation and action of the constituted authorities, are destructive of this fundamental principle, and of fatal tendency. They serve to organize faction, to give it an artificial and extraordinary force; to put, in the place of the delegated will of the nation the will of a party, often a small but artful and enterprising minority of the community; and, according to the alternate triumphs of different parties, to make the public administration the mirror of the ill-concerted and incongruous projects of faction, rather than the organ of consistent and wholesome plans digested by common counsels and modified by mutual interests. However combinations or associations of the above description may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion… In offering to you, my countrymen, these counsels of an old and affectionate friend, I dare not hope they will make the strong and lasting impression I could wish; that they will control the usual current of the passions, or prevent our nation from running the course which has hitherto marked the destiny of nations. But, if I may even flatter myself that they may be productive of some partial benefit, some occasional good; that they may now and then recur to moderate the fury of party spirit, to warn against the mischiefs of foreign intrigue, to guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism; this hope will be a full recompense for the solicitude for your welfare, by which they have been dictated.”

George’s admonition of “impostures of pretended patriotism” to “direct, control, counteract, or awe the regular deliberation and action of the constituted authorities” is exactly what the US has become: a rogue state, and requires public voice for lawful arrests to end its vicious destruction.

It is also what Benjamin Franklin predicted would be the eventual outcome of the United States. On September 18, 1787, just after signing the US Constitution, Ben met with members of the press. He was asked what kind of government America would have. Franklin warned: “A republic, if you can keep it.” In his speech to the Constitutional Convention, Franklin admonished:

“This [U.S. Constitution] is likely to be administered for a course of years and then end in despotism… when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other.” – The Quotable Founding Fathers, pg. 39.

Independence Day

With historical context, two imagined conversations with US central Founders with how they would respond to tragic-comic descent from American ideals in 2016: here, here.

My 2017 and 2015 essays on the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and three from 2014 (here, here, here).

Note: I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History, with all economics factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences. I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.

