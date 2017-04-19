Until US military side with ‘We the People’ & US Constitution rather than lie-started illegal Wars of Aggression for .01% rogue state empire, America will NEVER be great

Posted on April 19, 2017 by Carl Herman

“Without military support, Americans are lost. From strategic necessity, I will say nothing of those evolving events. I can say this: outside of divine intervention, ordinary Americans must build a demand to arrest .01% criminal leaders for treason, Wars of Aggression, Crimes Against Humanity, destruction of the Bill of Rights, looting led by central banking, political assassinations that include President Kennedy and Martin King, and official lying with complicit media.

These crimes are the opposite of the Declaration of Independence and US Constitution.

The US has devolved into a viciously rogue state.

There exists no argument against those facts except from the treasonous who only have bullshit in place of reason. As God watches over us, that truth will be made clear.”  ~ “interview” with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams, 2016

**

“I went through a 27-year civil war after almost 50 years of Athenian “leaders” concentrating an empire under their dominion. As we discussed in some detail, Athen’s “love of freedom” and spin that foreign barbarians “hate us for our freedoms” was total inversion of the facts because “freedom” was only meant for us, and not anyone else. Everyone else had to pay tribute or face military invasion.

This hypocrisy in my time produced civil war. Those of us voicing the facts were insufficient to prevent it, or stop it once started. (Pauses to look intensely into my eyes)

So you tell me: how much longer could your struggle go on?”  ~ “interview” with Socrates, 2016

America is the Orwellian opposite of great:

People around the world view the US as the greatest threat to peace; voted three times more dangerous than any other country. The data confirm this conclusion:

Rather than “drain the swamp” and focus US resources on US upgrades, President Trump joins our opponents with violating war law from two US treaties that armed attack is only lawful if, and only if, the US is under attack by another nation’s government. Complete explanation, documentation, and objectively verifiable facts at links:

Waiting for military honor

The ordinary US military are the used/abused pawns of the .01% psychopathic class. They enlist from economic need, desire to serve ideals within our Declaration of Independence and US Constitution, or from attraction to ideals within this profession. Although they’re trained to recognize unlawful orders within military duty, they are not trained to recognize unlawful Wars of Aggression. Of course, there are no lawful orders for unlawful war. Their Oaths of Enlistment swear them to protect and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. There is no greater domestic enemy than .01% “leaders” who lie them into unlawful Wars of Aggression.

Because US military are the ones applying War Crimes onto the world, with all risk and suffering at their immediate experience, one would imagine growing factions refusing to obey lying “leaders” and dishonorable illegal armed attacks.

One would imagine, except We the People see no evidence.

Just another damned and doomed empire to fall, or are ‘White Hats’ at work?

Some sources claim White Hats are on the verge of victory (here, here, for examples). That said, none of my colleagues have shared objective evidence of such optimism. Until we see it, I will assume the US is on the pathway of the Roman Empire: we will witness worse vices, then some form of tragic-comic collapse.

‘Make America Great Again’ can only begin with .01% arrests for OBVIOUS crimes centered in war, looting, lying

Given the prima facie evidence, it’s unreasonable for Americans to “hope for change” from Donald Trump’s “leadership.” We the People must demand .01% arrests or continue to serve as minions and work animals to rogue state empire. Until .01% arrests prove real leadership to stop ongoing slaughter of millions of human beings, harm to billions, and looting of trillions, it is only reasonable for Americans to embrace the evidence only lightly summarized in this article to conclude ongoing illegal .01% empire under a new “teleprompter reader-in-chief,” lying psychopathic puppet, oligarchic tool on the Right hand of one vicious imperial political body.

The categories of crime include:

  1. Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit).
  2. Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths.
  3. Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).
  4. Tens of trillions in looting, including $6.5 trillion just reported by the US Department of “Defense” as “lost.”

US military, law enforcement, and all with Oaths to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, face an endgame choice:

In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):

3-minute videoPolice, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

**

Note: I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History, with all economics factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences. I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.

**

Carl Herman is a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History; also credentialed in Mathematics. He worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen’s lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at Carl_Herman@post.harvard.edu

Note: Examiner.com has blocked public access to my articles on their site (and from other whistleblowers), so some links in my previous work are blocked. If you’d like to search for those articles other sites may have republished, use words from the article title within the blocked link. Or, go to http://archive.org/web/, paste the expired link into the box, click “Browse history,” then click onto the screenshots of that page for each time it was screen-shot and uploaded to webarchive. I’ll update as “hobby time” allows; including my earliest work from 2009 to 2011 (blocked author pages: herehere).

  • joe

    This will NEVER happen because people are to stupid and the 0.01% knows it…

    • Carl_Herman

      You’re not too stupid, joe, right?

      I’m a professional educator. My students easily embrace these facts when presented to them.

      How do you know they’re too stupid rather than disinformed? How do you know what they sense, and might have “teachable moments” from what they do perceive of the ongoing lies?

      Have you surrendered to the .01%, joe? I doubt you have. You, and “We the People” will act in an “Emperor’s New Clothes” moment if it arrives. Be prepared: it might be exactly why you’re here on Earth at this opportunity to reveal and end the rogue state empire.

  • madrino

    It make no difference, corporatism later coined as fascism, or communism. The control is always in the hands of a few over the many. This is playing both sides – Manley P Hall Initiates of the Flame both the swastika and Seal of Solomon available from the internet archive and several other places. Luciifer is God, Albert Pike – statue in Washington D.C. Talmud (only humans – as Ovediah Yosef has stated and several others), Kabbala (the only humans are themselves a deity). Capitalism, a proven failure as it has nothing to do with the morals and ethics outlined in Adam Smith’s 5 vol. Wealth of Nations (does anyone read?), as maximizing profit at the expense of all else, including life itself is absolute stupidity, exhibited by those that wiped out most life in the new world (thrill killers) with small mountains of buffalo bones (40,000,000 down to less than a half dozen), nut trees and hardwoods almost wiped out, monoculture at the expense of the web of life. Communism, a more obvious failure. It’s past time to get a conscience and understand that our history is a lie as much as the events of today are manufactured to divide and conquer, this time with a scorched earth effect by the powers that be. Finger pointing time is over.
    This year, I’ve been out in the fields of the Midwest, there are dandylion, clover blooms and wild flowers everywhere, in farm fields, yards, home gardens. Where are the bees? A few wasps and some carpenter bees. When I was young, if I stepped in the clover patch loaded with blooms, there were always bees around and the probability of getting stung was high. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ttzusoe9Hk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk8EdYo5sS8 .https://www.corbettreport.com/the-most-important-bank-in-the-world-gets-another-deposit/ along with Data storage and Knowledge vaults. DNA vaults? http://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/nations-adopt-doomsday-vaults-svalbard-frozen-zoo-preserve-animal-plant-dna-freezing/53413098 https://www.inverse.com/article/29362-siberia-bubble-methane-permafrost-explosion . https://weathermodificationhistory.com

    It should be extremely obvious that the leadership of the leading nations in our world, with the workings of ionospheric heaters as large as 100,000,000 Watts in Norway (20x larger than HAARP in Alaska), and the blanket of toxic chemicals destroying our land, sea and air and the life that lives on this earth, that those of the upper level of military, intelligence, media, knowledge, policy… has absolutely no interest in those that they are sworn to protect of inform. Quite the opposite is true and has been true for a long time. READ “WAR IS A RACKET” as Smedley Butler explains that the US military is an arm of criminal activity to enrich those that profit from death.