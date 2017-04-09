9-minute video: excellent James Corbett brief on what we know so far about US armed attack on Syria

Documented factual summary in nine minutes:

My most recent contributions on Syria:

12-minute video: We Are Change Luke Rudkowski walks us through all President Trump’s lies to unlawfully attack Syria. Trump’s choice is to join War Criminals rather than ‘drain the swamp.’ ‘We the People’s’ choice is to demand .01% arrests rather than serve Orwellian rogue state empire

US President (fill in name) bombed (fill in country) because (fill in lie). Had enough lie-started illegal Wars of Aggression to demand .01% arrests, or need even more destruction, death, looting?

Alternative media writers: invitation to demand lawful arrests of .01% rogue state ‘leaders’ annually killing millions, harming billions, looting trillions. How is ongoing lie-started illegal Wars of Aggression REQUIRING arrests not part of your narrative?

History placing the present into context:

Demanding .01% arrests as required lawful public response

Given the prima facie evidence, it’s unreasonable for Americans to “hope for change” from Donald Trump’s “leadership.” We the People must demand .01% arrests or continue to serve as minions and work animals to rogue state empire. Until .01% arrests prove real leadership to stop ongoing slaughter of millions of human beings, harm to billions, and looting of trillions, it is only reasonable for Americans to embrace the evidence only lightly summarized in this article to conclude ongoing illegal .01% empire under a new “teleprompter reader-in-chief,” lying psychopathic puppet, oligarchic tool on the Right hand of one vicious imperial political body.

The categories of crime include:

US military, law enforcement, and all with Oaths to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, face an endgame choice:

Demand arrests, with those with lawful authority to enact it. An arrest is the lawful action to stop apparent crimes, with the most serious crimes documented here meaning the most serious need for arrests.

Watch the US escalate its rogue state crimes that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions.

In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):

3-minute video: Police, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

Note: I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History, with all economics factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences. I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.

