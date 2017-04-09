9-minute video: excellent James Corbett brief on what we know so far about US armed attack on Syria

Posted on April 10, 2017 by Carl Herman

Documented factual summary in nine minutes:

My most recent contributions on Syria:

  • 12-minute video: We Are Change Luke Rudkowski walks us through all President Trump’s lies to unlawfully attack Syria. Trump’s choice is to join War Criminals rather than ‘drain the swamp.’ ‘We the People’s’ choice is to demand .01% arrests rather than serve Orwellian rogue state empire
  • US President (fill in name) bombed (fill in country) because (fill in lie). Had enough lie-started illegal Wars of Aggression to demand .01% arrests, or need even more destruction, death, looting?
  • Alternative media writers: invitation to demand lawful arrests of .01% rogue state ‘leaders’ annually killing millions, harming billions, looting trillions. How is ongoing lie-started illegal Wars of Aggression REQUIRING arrests not part of your narrative?

History placing the present into context:

Demanding .01% arrests as required lawful public response

Given the prima facie evidence, it’s unreasonable for Americans to “hope for change” from Donald Trump’s “leadership.” We the People must demand .01% arrests or continue to serve as minions and work animals to rogue state empire. Until .01% arrests prove real leadership to stop ongoing slaughter of millions of human beings, harm to billions, and looting of trillions, it is only reasonable for Americans to embrace the evidence only lightly summarized in this article to conclude ongoing illegal .01% empire under a new “teleprompter reader-in-chief,” lying psychopathic puppet, oligarchic tool on the Right hand of one vicious imperial political body.

The categories of crime include:

  1. Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit).
  2. Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths.
  3. Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).
  4. Tens of trillions in looting, including $6.5 trillion just reported by the US Department of “Defense” as “lost.”

US military, law enforcement, and all with Oaths to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, face an endgame choice:

In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):

3-minute videoPolice, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

Note: I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History, with all economics factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences. I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.

Carl Herman is a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History; also credentialed in Mathematics. He worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen’s lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at Carl_Herman@post.harvard.edu

Note: Examiner.com has blocked public access to my articles on their site (and from other whistleblowers), so some links in my previous work are blocked. If you’d like to search for those articles other sites may have republished, use words from the article title within the blocked link. Or, go to http://archive.org/web/, paste the expired link into the box, click “Browse history,” then click onto the screenshots of that page for each time it was screen-shot and uploaded to webarchive. I’ll update as “hobby time” allows; including my earliest work from 2009 to 2011 (blocked author pages: herehere).

  • Jo Syphus

    The Learned Elders were not all that learned after all. Never saw the Internet coming at them.

  • WillDippel

    Here is an article that looks at how propaganda about the recent American attack in Syria is being used to sway public opinion:

    http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/04/syria-and-propaganda-war.html

    Propaganda is alive and well. The situation in Syria is proof of that.

  • el sid

    A very important article on some of the quirks occuring a few days before the false-flag gas attack by William Craddick

    Evidence Calls Western Narrative About Syrian Chemical Attack Into Question

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-06/evidence-calls-western-narrative-about-syrian-chemical-incident-question

    A couple of quotes:

    ” On April 3rd, 2017, an anti-Assad journalist tweeted that the next day he would be launching a media campaign to cover airstrikes on the Hama countryside, including the use of chemical weapons. It
    is not clear how the reporter was able to know that chemical weapons
    would be used an entire day before the attacks occurred.”

    And
    “Observers further noted that on April 1st, 2017, a doctor on the ground in Khan Sheikhoun, Dr. Shajul Islam, had received several shipments of gas masks in
    the days running up to the chemical incident. The revelations on
    Twitter fueled speculation that opposition figures were aware of the
    chemical attack days before it actually happened, contesting the
    narrative that the Syrian government was responsible. Daily Mail has
    reported that Dr. Shajul Islam was at one point sought by the British
    government in connection with the abduction of two journalists in Syria,
    and security services have stated that Islam and his brother may have
    had ties to ISIS executioner “Jihadi John.””

  • el sid

    Also a David Knight interview with Syria Girl confirming some of the information in the below link

    https://youtu.be/v8VwYZugcZ8

  • Charlie Primero

    President Trump knows the “chemical attack” is a Globalist hoax.

    His kabuki theater missile attack was a successful fireworks show because it forces the NeoCon scum and MSM to sing his praises.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/739734b4189d4839debd927b85e5da2677d96979c1cd301a77594d02c205d8e8.jpg

