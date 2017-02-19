Confused about National Security Advisor Flynn’s ‘resignation’ after CIA illegal spying, leak? Partial timeline: Flynn tweeted about ‘elite pedophilia,’ Senator Schumer threatened CIA ‘getting back at Trump,’ Flynn repeated lies for illegal war on Iran, Trump escalates ‘fake news’ rhetoric on corporate media! Want Truth? Without .01% ‘Deep State’ arrests, you’ll never have it

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned on February 13 after The Washington Post printed an alleged US intelligence insider’s leak of a phone conversation he had before taking office with a Russian ambassador (analysis here, here, here). Such a leak is a federal felony.

Four bullet points within a book-size timeline, then analysis on each point:

These are machinations of the US rogue state empire (11-part series), or Deep State, as Melissa Dykes sharply documents in 5 minutes from The Daily Sheeple:

Want Truth? You’ll never have it until .01% arrests

Before we get into details and documentation to illuminate the four points of this article, let’s be clear about the central point: We the People will never ever ever ever ever have the facts about what’s most important in government until .01% arrests for Emperor’s New Clothes OBVIOUS crimes centered in:

Intrigue over infighting among rogue state actors will only continue (and here, here, here, here) until such arrests, as well as ongoing rogue state policy annually killing millions, harming billions, and looting trillions.

Elite pedophilia: documented and damning

In no particular order:

An alleged DHS insider claims ~1/3 of US politicians are controlled by blackmail of pedophilia.

D.C. police arrested three people planning to end Trump’s inauguration parties with chemical agents. The planning took place at the infamous Comet Pizza.

Hollywood actors have testified that pedophilia is the number one problem in that industry (just one example; search for more if interested).

Ben Swann’s five minute report on the known facts for “Pizzagate;” despite his award-winning history and strictly-factual reporting, he was removed from his position after this report:

Reality Calls reports on Pizzagate were all banned from YouTube. A 14-minute mirror:

Senator Schumer threatens Trump?

InfoWars with Senator Harry Reid requesting “fake news” intelligence reports for Trump, and Senator Chuck Schumer promising that US intelligence agencies have “six ways to Sunday” to get back at Trump for challenging a factless intelligence report claiming Russia “hacked” the 2016 US presidential election (and here, here). In one minute:

Ben Swann’s helpful 4-minute analysis (mirror after all his previous reports were removed):

From my December 16 report (full analysis here):

The White House, New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, etc. all “reported” “fake news” of an unnamed alleged CIA source with zero evidence from an alleged paper that Russia’s government engaged in espionage to overthrow American democracy in the 2016 election. The CIA has not refuted the story. The US government has a long history of similar lies to support treaty-violating Wars of Aggression for rogue state empire conquests, while looting American taxpayers ($6.5 trillion recently “lost” = ~$65,000 per average US household transferred to CIA-supported oligarchs).

This latest example of US .01% corporate media and political “leadership” claim about Russia is obviously “fake news” because:

There is no evidence offered to substantiate the factual claims.

The “reporting” omits a long history of other such “fake news” by corporate media and “leadership,” also without evidence, and later totally refuted by revealed evidence. The history of “fake news” perpetuates an illegal empire centered in war, looting, and lying.

The “reporting” is self-contradicting (explained below).

The “reporting” omits expert testimony refuting those claims as impossible.

If the CIA had such evidence it is their stated ethos to “uphold the highest standards of lawful conduct. We are truthful and forthright…” This means that if the lawful integrity of the US election was compromised, they would report and apply lawful remedy, not stay silent about claims coming from their agency accusing a nuclear power’s government of one of the worst crimes it could commit. If Russia made similar claims against our government without evidence, we would collectively chuckle at their tragic-comic ridiculous low-brow propaganda.

The “reporting” omits expert reports from Stanford and the American Statistical Association (oldest American professional organization after the AMA) that Bernie Sanders won the Primary Election over Hillary Clinton, and “lost” only because of DNC election fraud. Stanford professors’ statistical model placed the odds that Sanders didn’t win at 1 in 77 billion. That means the odds that Clinton won would be the same as you winning a lottery among all humans on planet Earth, if the population was over ten times greater than reality. This is the larger context considering US elections.

The “reporting” omits Hillary Clinton’s rogue State Department violating obvious security laws with prima facie evidence of a $2 billion Clinton Foundation “pay to play” looting (only ~10% going to charity), and omits foreign governments did influence the election: by contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation. They only “report” the leaked authentic e-mails of Clinton’s criminal activity only hurt Clinton rather than both candidates.

Flynn lied for US empire’s illegal war on Iran

Flynn seemed to be serving the illegal rogue state by putting Iran “on notice” regarding several historic and current easily proved lies similar to previous lies initiating illegal Wars of Aggression on Afghanistan and Iraq. Melissa Dykes of The Daily Sheeple’s sharp three minutes:

Documentation of recent US actions and rhetoric for more lie-started and illegal war on Iran:

Trump revealing corporate media as ‘fake news,’ or just following orders to cause ‘chaos’?

Trump tweeted, “The FAKE NEWS media (failing@nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” Corporate media is easily documented as “fake news;” from my 15-part series:

The Washington Post added to President Obama’s rhetoric for Americans to be aware of “fake news”: easily refuted lies of omission and commission in media. This article series reveals the inversion of those claims: .01% “official” news by corporate media (six conglomerates) is easily documented as fake in our most important reporting.

‘Fake news’? Time to choose article series (links added as series progresses):

The totality of these article sections (among ~100 such game-changers) is a fundamental choice for Americans:

The Washington Post‘s unsourced “list” places us, Washington’s Blog, as their 7th example of “fake news.” Please take a few moments to read their sensationalistic description of our “Russian propaganda.” Please contrast that “reporting” and this also from The Washington Post, with the actual content of this article series.

FisherOfMen’s revealing 14-minute video, beginning with CIA Director Colby’s testimony to the US Senate for the 1975 Church Committee admitting the CIA directs corporate media how to lie to the American public with “fake news” (six similar videos here):

3-minute video of Dan Rather’s fake news from November 25, 1963 to sell the lie that President Kennedy’s fatal head shot caused “violent forward motion” opposite to the fact his head was violently hit to cause backward motion (hat tip What Really Happened):

Conclusion

We’ll never have the truth until .01% arrests. Truthstream Media’s pointed 12 minutes:

Note: I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History, with all economics factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences (and here). I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.

Carl Herman is a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History; also credentialed in Mathematics. He worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen’s lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at Carl_Herman@post.harvard.edu

