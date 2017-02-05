5 Top Russian Diplomats Die In 3 Months–Plus Putin’s Chauffeur Died In Freak Car Wreck In September–and Former CIA Acting Director Mike Morell Told Charlie Rose He Would Assassinate Russians “To Make Them Pay A Price”

By Meryl Nass, M.D. Dr. Nass is a board-certified internist and a biological warfare epidemiologist and expert in anthrax. Nass publishes Anthrax Vaccine.

100 Strange Russian deaths

Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s UN ambassador since 2006, died unexpectedly at age 64 in the consulate, two days ago. And while it was said initially that Churkin died of a heart attack, that is not the case, according to his autopsy.

He is the fifth Russian diplomat to die unexpectedly in 3 months. Turkish ambassador Karlov was shot at an art exhibition in December, Soviet Foreign Ministry officer Polshikov was shot in his Moscow apartment in December, Indian ambassador Kadakin died “from illness” in January, and Greek consul Malanin’s death in January is unexplained.

Putin’s chauffeur is the sixth politically important Russian to die recently and suspiciously.

Don’t forget that on Christmas day, a Russian military jet went down over the Black Sea, killing 60 members of the Red Army choir and 33 others.

Sergei Krivov, said to be a security officer, died in the Russian consulate in NY on election day 2016 from an undisclosed cause, possibly head trauma.

The video of Putin’s chauffeur crashing and dying (passenger less) looked like no ordinary wreck.

And here is another odd coincidence: none of the western mainstream media have reported this spate of Russian diplomat deaths, at least not with my Google search.



Churkin’s autopsy did not show a heart attack, stroke or pulmonary embolism (all generally easily identifiable). These are the 3 usual (non-drug) causes of sudden unexplained death. Following the autopsy, the NY Medical Examiner said that toxicology and other studies will need to be performed to determine why Churkin died.

This looks suspiciously like the Deep State (aided by rogue intelligence officers) trying to provoke Russia. Or at least, send (several) messages to Putin, while sending another interesting message to Trump.

Six ways from Sunday

It appears that Trump may not be in control of his intelligence services, and furthermore, Churkin’s death happened in Trump’s home town. Which is also the home of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said Trump was “really dumb” to threaten the CIA. “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on January 3, 2016.

Since when do Senators threaten Presidents in such an open manner? These are no ordinary times.

Who is in control of assassinations of US ‘enemies’? Who designates who our ‘enemies’ are? Recall that after JFK fired CIA Director Allan Dulles, and said he would destroy the CIA, it was Kennedy who got killed, while the CIA prospered.

Please watch this short Charlie Rose interview with former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell--it is really scary. Morell talks about his plan to assassinate Russians (“to make them pay a price”) and kill Iranians, and destroy Assad’s helicopter or plane, on the ground, to send Assad a warning. The interview was broadcast August 8, 2016. And now, his threats have come true. Will Schumer’s also come true?

Last month, on “Meet the Press” Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump should “make Russia pay a price for trying to interfere” in the election. Are assassinations the price, despite no evidence being proffered that Russia hacked the election–and who is extracting the price? Who is calling the shots?