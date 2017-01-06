Lead U.S. Intelligence Agency Admits Wikileaks’ Democratic Emails Are Authentic

Posted on January 6, 2017 by WashingtonsBlog

The U.S. government’s Director of National Intelligence – which directs and oversees the American national intelligence program and all 16 U.S. intelligence agencies – released a report today stating:

We assess with high confidence that the GRU relayed material it acquired from the DNC and senior Democratic officials to WikiLeaks. Moscow most likely chose WikiLeaks because of its self-proclaimed reputation for authenticity. Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident forgeries.

So – whatever you think about Wikileaks – anyone claiming that the Wikileaks documents are forged or altered is wrong.

  • diogenes

    So, if I understand this correctly, what these admittedly genuine leaked e-mails establish is that the corrupt Democratic Party rigged its primaries to defeat the nominee favored by the majority, Sanders, in order to insure the nomination of the candidate favored by the oligarchs who own and operate the party. And this means that whether true or false, all this noise about “the Russians did it” amounts to an attempt to cover up indisputable evidence of the Democratic Party and Clinton corruptly and illegally rigging America’s presidential elections by shouting “the Russians did it! the Russians did it!” — which, unlike the proof postiive — offered by other sources besides the leaked e-mails — of the criminal corruption of our election by the Democratic Party, is very much disputed and, in any case, beside the point.

    • blue579

      It’s much more complex and layered. Tavistock level social engineering has been evolving since before most of us were born, becoming a dominant social force by the 50s – 60s, dovetailing with the creation of Mockingbird and MK Ultra.

      That Assange is rudely dismissive of 9/11 Truth calling it “false conspiracy” should be a major red flag. Wikileaks served the middle east war agenda in its early days and now is poisoning the well of public opinion on the viability of representative govt to manufacture consent for a transformation to global totalitarian rule under authoritarian Technocracy. The frame is a false dichotomy, false dilemma.

      • diogenes

        Yes, thanks, you’re quite right. That is a major red flag — as major as it gets. But even so, part of the point of “the Russians did it” is to keep Americans thinking about, or even remembering, the treasonous Democratic Party’s subversion of the nomination process to prevent the nomination of the candidate favored by the majority of Americans but not by the majority of the 0.1% wealthy who own and rule America. Until that lesson sinks in, nothing will change for the better.

        • blue579

          I completely agree that we are being kept chomping at the bit that was the election circus orchestrated by the top of the pyramid cap using their usual smoke and mirrors to rob us of our birthright to choose our own destiny. It’s still about the Global Elite, represented chiefly by the International Banksters, relentlessly pulling our chains. Very well said, until that sinks in nothing will change and will likely get worse as a totalitarian technocracy steamrolls what’s left of our rights – much of it in seductive wrappings of government handouts tied to surveillance strings.

      • “That Assange is rudely dismissive of 9/11 Truth calling it “false conspiracy” should be a major red flag.”

        To the contrary.

        Assange trucks in facts and facts only. For him to spout a personal opinion based on no substantive and damning, leaked censored support would do exactly that which you accuse him of: It would turn Wikileaks into an Alex Jones staged, theatrical performance and forever discredit it as a legitimate source.

        • blue579

          If he doesn’t believe he can argue the points based on facts (e.g. Architects and Engineers for truth research) then he should say he can’t speak to the 9/11 Truth movement, rather than calling it a “FALSE conspiracy”. That’s a very different situation which should be a priority for any person claiming to be a humanitarian understanding that the mass middle east genocide and rise of the global police state are predicated on the 9/11 false flag fulcrum event.

          You think TPTB didn’t hesitate to assassinate JFK, RFK, and MLK, et al, run dozens of false flags (hundreds with Gladio) and yet are incapable of taking out Assange? He has all the earmarks of a CIA asset.

          • “If he doesn’t believe he can argue the points based on facts…”

            He doesn’t argue points that are freely discussed in the social media universe. He is an archivist of clandestine information gleaned and acquired by less than legal means for the enlightenment of the taxpaying public.

            He is not what you’d like him to be. He is legitimate and responsible in what he does.

          • blue579

            You clearly haven’t researched the evidence Assange is a CIA asset. Some of which I posted above.

            It’s wrong for him to accuse the 9/11 Truth movement of being a false conspiracy (not paraphrasing, his exact words to the Belfast Telegraph July 2010). Either he is lying or being intellectually lazy regarding one of biggest crimes in human history given the illegal wars it spawned.

          • So he’s been dispensatory towards your hobby-horse issue, or so you claim, while you don’t seem to give much of a fck. about anything else, other than your little tick…

            I see one guy with his tick here and another one with his over there both taking on the establishment elite.

            I think that we’re stronger together. And,I have a strong suspicion that the CIA does not endorse the notion of the public developing a sense of community and solidarity…

      • blue579

        Regarding evidence Assange is a CIA asset is the research uncovered by investigative journalist Lila Rajiva demonstrating Assange’s ties to the Establishment elite, his having a Rothschild lawyer, statements in the past contrary to his pro-democracy persona presented in the MSM.
        >Assange ignoring the plight of whistleblower Andrea Davison seeking asylum in Ecuador at the same time he was. Davison being privy to the same information on Iraq WMDs that led to the assassination of UK whistle blower Dr. David Kelly.
        >> Cogent arguments made by NWO researchers Dr. Michel Chossodovsky and Dr. Webster Tarpley Wikileaks is CIA operation and Assange their asset.
        >> >Assange having grown up in an Australian eugenicist cult called the The White Brotherhood that was directly tied to a psychiatric institute received LSD from the CIA (MK Ultra?). https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e5eaccd746efd30f5449389ded64a7b3bfef1b570b1971f884230acca989b9fd.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/96c8c87ddc71b98c9291246fee3d6f5ba11afd3f53e9d17fd4ae46a08e810bb0.jpg

  • leftover

    So……the Russians attempted to “undermine the US-led liberal democratic order” by telling us the truth?
    How diabolical.

    • blue579

      Though not the Whole truth. Russian Elites are equally busy constructing the same Orwellian techno gulag as the west under the banner of Agenda 2030, euphemistically called Strategy 2030 (Vision 2030 in the wealthy Gulf oil nations)….tightly interlocking via treaties and multinational corporation deep integration, esp. focused on resources (oil, oceans, seas, fresh water).

      The “leaks” offered by 9/11 Truth denier (Assange) represent Kabuki theater to keep the proles down and distracted.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=josKPWSGpY4

    • Gilfavor

      Totally friggn brilliant comment leftover. I’ve preached your one line sermon for 2 months now. falling on deaf ears with hands over them. . . .

  • blue579

    Most high profile “leaks” are real. Daniel Ellsberg is the perfect example. Intelligence & black ops use the material for directed spin, information saturation (“nonlinear disinformation warfare”), and limited hangouts.

    Contrast the seemingly never ending dark energy given to engineered leaks with the ugly fight over the revelations of CIA drug running that resulted in the assassination of Gary Webb.

    • ICFubar

      If the apex elites didn’t have Assange and Wikileaks to snipe at each other with they would invent such a site….or did they? Much further down the grid we see their managerial staff do the drug running and other chores.

  • ICFubar

    Now can the public get back to actually having a discussion on the importance of the Podesta emails or is the ruling clique in Washington going to continue to try and sidetrack what must be acknowledged and investigated with more fake news? In actuality the whole of American governance and politics may be so riddled with corruption and rotted to the core that it is beyond saving and this needs to be addressed by the public within itself to the exclusion of the ruling bodies as anathema to any worthwhile correspondence.

    • Rachel

      i fear that the podesta emails are about to be buried in the proverbial rabbit hole. They are refusing to address the issue at all except that they tell us that his emails were hacked in an effort to destroy Clinton’s and I suppose others–reputations. I suppose that by their saying so, we are to believe that all the weird pizza, hot dog etc texts were put there by the Russians?!! Don’t even get me started on the tweets of jimmy comet alefantis

      • ICFubar

        Yes, even bigger than the political fix within the DNC connected to the Podesta emails is the scary and very disturbing specter of a vast network of a child sex, torture and satanic cult rituals within the ruling class. For God’s sake if we can’t draw a line at adult to adult in free association and stringently and universally protect children and their innocence what kind of sick society do we live in?

  • MyWikiDisQus

    I thought the presidential election is over. The electoral college votes were cast on December 19 in favor of Mr. Trump. The U.S. Congress affirmed the vote yesterday, January 6th. President-elect Trump’s coronation will happen in thirteen days on January 20th. There is no legal recourse left to the DNC stratagem to challenge the authenticity of the new executive coming to power.

    Perhaps the MSM / Hollywood propaganda machine continues to stir cold political ashes in the hope a spark of dissent will emerge to ignite the progressive egalitarians to rise up from the dead. It’s not going to happen; these people live in La La Land, like the recent movie.

    The focus of the nation must now be on two fronts; the national economy and a foreign policy of fair trade in commerce. This translates to putting the American people back to work and to engage with other sovereign countries to work together for mutual benefit. Work builds self-esteem, government subsidy makes the citizenry shiftless; their lives descend into a malaise of pity and pathetic squabbles.

    Let’s move forward, get stuff done.

  • desertspeaks

    and the fakestream media CONTINUES TO IGNORE THE TRUTH that 1) wikileaks was truthful the entire time 2) THE DNC CONSPIRED WITH HILLARY TO STEAL THE ELECTION FROM SANDERS..
    Um isn’t election rigging a FELONY?

    But lets play blame the russians! pathological lying psychopaths

  • hvaiallverden

    Yup, what fascinates me, is that, they haven’t even investigated the DNC,, nope, they got an transcripts from an 3 part, yeah, how, ugh…… forget it.
    And since they haven’t seen anything, other than whats been them given, they manage to conclude on things, witch isnt even read, and on top of it, do correct me if I am wrong, you have to physically connect to any given voting machine out there in the Imperial banana republic Wankeestan, huh.
    hehe
    And they claim it altered the election, and to me, whom is an self proclaimed pot head, I can remember that Trump was in the lead BEFORE the leak comes riding in from the “east” hehe, but the leaks solidified what everybody knew, the Bitch must never become the president, rotten scums all of them, and we all know it.
    The fact that They ignored it, is what we drool about to day, and that’s Their problem, and now they push for an cup.
    Of an banana republic worthy.

    This, hehe, is so f…. lame it hurts, and whom on earth is the ones behind this nonsense, witch eventually even an Ipad loving Mongolian sheep herder know by now, is so ridiculous that this is humiliating your land not anyone else, Wankees.
    This is just what I bothered to think about right now.
    They are committing downright god old fashion, by all the books available, and laws even carved in stone, treason, high degree treason since this is about Hitting an elected president whom won by all means, legally as its been shown, and making sure that He never becomes the president, that is obscuring the will of the people, and the legislation protecting the elected and to be, president and the country from this kinds of treason.
    Do enlighten us/me if I am wrong.

    Hehe, talk about parallel reality’s.
    The ministry’s of truth.
    F….. fruit-cases all of them.

    There is ONLY one solution to this sherade, fire them all.
    And while we are at the Russians, happy new year, since they follow the Orthodox calendar.
    Nastrovje.

    peace

  • Zaphod Braden

    The head of the CIA Brennan converted to the Saudi version of Islam (Wahhabi) and Obama is also a closet Muslim and together they are working in the shadows in an all out attempt to stop Trump tomorrow. If the American people sit by and let this happen they will lose it all.

    The FBI & CIA have such a history of corruption, incompetence, and screw-up failures how can anyone take anything they say seriously? MANY books have been written about how foul they both are. Their malfeasance and misfeasance is legendary . they are a “Continuing Criminal Enterprise”. I don’t know who they work for but they do not work for AMERICA.
    Every person clamoring for war should be PUT in the front lines. Every time some clown agitates for military action demand THEY pick up a rifle and lead the charge.
    “US Officials Say Russia Approval of Trump Win Is ‘Evidence’ of Hacking” ……. really? Then ISRAELI approval of the US response to the 9/11 WTC attacks is PROOF of Israeli complicity in the attacks.

    DADDY Bush — CIA Director.
    Bill Clinton SNITCHED on his anti-war Comrades TO the CIA (as did Hillary)
    BABYBush — well.
    Obama CIA ASSET … seemed to rise out of total obscurity (a hallmark of intelligence assets)

  • JerseyGalAP

    I think you’ve got half of it right. I believe Seth Rich (DNC director of voter expansion data) was a Bernie Supporter and when he stumbled upon some data that was questionable, he ran with it and leaked it to Wikileaks because he KNEW nothing would be done about it had it been handed over to the American Authorities. Too bad he was murdered on July 10th.
    Cops said it was a robbery gone wrong. Yet, he had his watch, phone and wallet on him. And shot multiple times in the back. Yeah, that sounds plausible.

    More people need to be reading the damn emails rather than regurgitate “The Russians did it” .

  • Joe Blow

    “…because of its self-proclaimed reputation for authenticity.”

    Its 100% accuracy record. If they don’t “self-proclaim” the sold out msm would never say it.

    This latest attack on free speech and citizen jouralism is despicable and a clear indication of their level of desperation.

  • TellTheTruth-2

    LEAKS … not hacks … did Hillary in. Bernie Sander’s supporters GOT EVEN with her for cheating him out of the nomination. If the Dems want to clean house, they need to get rid of the Super Delegates .. (right click) … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Democratic_Party_superdelegates,_2016