Lead U.S. Intelligence Agency Admits Wikileaks’ Democratic Emails Are Authentic

National Security Notice

We are NOT calling for the overthrow of the government. In fact, we are calling for the reinstatement of our government.

We are not calling for lawlessness. We are calling for an end to lawlessness and lack of accountability and a return to the rule of law.

Rather than trying to subvert the constitution, we are calling for its enforcement.

We are patriotic Americans born and raised in this country. We love the U.S. We don't seek to destroy or attack America ... we seek to restore her to strength, prosperity, liberty and respect.

We don't support or like Al Qaeda, ISIS, the Taliban, or any similar or supporting groups. We think they are all disgusting.

The nation's top legal scholars say that draconian security laws which violate the Constitution should not apply to Americans.

Should you attempt to shut down this site or harass its authors, you are anti-liberty, anti-justice, anti-American ... and undermining America's national security.

Copyright Notice

This site provides political commentary, education and parody protected by the fair use and My Lai/Zapruder exceptions to copyright law.

We are not copyright pirates. We do not seek to destroy all copyright law.

Even the country's top copyright lawyers oppose draconian anti-piracy laws.

FAIR USE NOTICE: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of political, economic, scientific, and educational issues. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to:

http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml.

If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.