The Same Idiots Who Pushed the Iraq War Are Now Stirring Up Hysteria About Russia

Posted on December 31, 2016 by WashingtonsBlog

The propaganda about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction was one of the most blatant examples of “fake news” in American history.

Now, many of the same idiots who pushed the Iraq war lies are stirring up hysteria about Russia.

For example, the Washington Post’s editorial page editor Fred Hiatt cheerleaded for the Iraq war.  Now, the Washington Post under Hiatt’s leadership has been the main source of the most breathless anti-Russian hysteria.

ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd – chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney ’04 presidential campaign – was a big booster for the Iraq war. Now, Dowd Tweets that you’re only a patriot if you blindly accept what President Obama and the intelligence services claim without any proof.

George W. Bush’s speechwriter David Frum – who pushed many of the biggest lies about the Iraq war – is now trying to ridicule anyone who doesn’t accept the evidence-less claims that Russia hacked the Democratic party as a Kremlin stooge.

Similarly, Jonathan Chait championed the Iraq war. And now he’s ridiculing those asking for evidence before jumping headlong into anti-Russia hysteria.

These guys all have a track record of pushing false stories which get us into disastrous wars … why should we listen to them now?

  • hvaiallverden

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlBIa8z_Mts

    yeah, why is it so dammed close to the sheer lunacy we encounter out there is the political world.
    An 30 year old.

    An dance de bizarre, and they dont hide it anymore, war, war, war.

    wale up

    peace

  • Sparkplugfuse

    Nope, I want to see the proof. Not he said, she said, or I believe. i want to see where and how it was done exactly. No maybes, could haves, or any other ways that are not accurate.

  • PERS ponzi 1st repsonders

    .
    $
    .
    the high cost of corruption is always funded by the taxpayer.

    .
    .
    corruption requires the power of law enforcement agencies and courts in order to maintain a cover up.
    .
    .
    .
    .the govt insiders never go without.
    .
    .


    $wampland D.C.
    .
    dont trust the main $tream news on the tell-lie-vision.
    .

    .
    drain the $wamp .
    .
    .
    .
    ..
    .

    slowly removing only a tiny fraction of the Washington dc cancer

    does not result in a cure.

    .

    .

    ………

    obama …..
    .
    .
    .
    hoping new FBI cover up will make all the crimes go away.
    .

    .
    .
    the Mormon church does not want their tax exempt connection to Clinton exposed.

    this requires harry reid to manufacture a taxpayer funded FBI headed cover up.
    .

    ……………

    JUST SAY NO !

    ……..
    .
    time to clean house
    .
    .the FBI is only protecting it’s own butt.
    another taxpayer funded cover up underway.
    .

    the corrupt FBI agents are tied to harry reid.
    harry reid trying to save his own butt
    by bringing in handpicked FBI agents with the election of corrupt catherine cortez masto to fill dirty harry senate seat .

    Catherine .. who’s husband is corrupt FBI agent masto .
    .
    along with FBI — Laura A. Bucheit
    who harry reid appointed and has been grooming for years.
    this country does not need any more taxpayer funded criminals in law enforcement.

    .

    follow the money.
    .

    ….
    ………..
    .

    jason chaffettz … mormon

    harry reid ….mormon

    how deep is the mormon clinton land grab-rabbit hole going to go ??

    $$$$$$$$$$

    …..
    Clinton dealing in uranium acquired in BLM land grabs ?

    a BLM group which includes harry reid and clinton have come up with a very complex scam.

    it uses the fbi and nevada city council and county commissioners
    who
    racketeer together in order to take land from people to sell to foreign
    investors by making it look like the ranch owners have broken the law
    when they have not.
    harry
    reid has a land grab partner named richard bryan who was a Nevada
    senator. richard bryan ran a lawfirm in nevada called lionel sawyer
    collins.
    richard bryan sold bundy’s land to the chinese.
    bryan took millions of dollars from Chinese solar clients who
    secretly purchased bundy’s land before the land grab attempt.
    reid and bryan sold the land because the Chinese needed it for minerals to make solar panels .
    BUT….the land grab backfired .. it did not go as reid and bryan planned.
    ..
    reid
    and bryan had local county commissioners de-value bundy’s land at only
    $3.4 million when bundy ranch is worth around $50 million .

    so…… through reid orchestrated federal mumbo jumbo and his internal govt agency trickery.
    reid tried to take the bundy land after reid and bryan pocketed the Chinese
    money.

    but blm was not abe to evict bundy…….

    …………….

    because reid and bryan were unable to deliver on the bundy land sold to chinese.
    reid/bryan
    filed bankruptcy at lionel sawyer collins to prevent having to give the
    chinese back their millions in bundy land purchase money….
    .
    cover up .
    bryan allowed the Lionel sawyer Collins law firm to file for bankruptcy
    and ruchard bryan relocated quietly to another lawfirm
    …………
    eventually
    the oregon land grab will reveal reid and bryan handle mineral deals
    for hilary clinton’s daughter’s husband……………
    ..
    chelsea’s husband who has Russian clients who deal in buying BLM acquired land plentiful in earth minerals.

    recap
    BLM’s bundy ranch land grab
    was attempted because reid and senator richard bryan failed to acquire bundy land for chinese solar investors .
    after richard bryan’s law firm went bankrupt because they could not pay
    back the retainer to the Chinese solar clients who did not get bundy land .
    .
    the bundy land grab scam organized by reid and his mormons
    has not even been fully exposed yet.

    ……………………………………………

    selling the presidential election on a grand scale.
    while making it appear as though nevada is hosting the democrat and republican conventions or debates
    .
    in reality simply selling/rigging the election out the back door. to highest bidders
    .
    would harry reid be part of a scam. ?
    harry reid could run this out of a payday loan business’ in nevada to launder money.
    a hard to trace bribe scam,
    rawle’s pay day loan business
    is where harry reid laundered his previous million dollar bribe through.
    who would ever find out ?

    ………..
    emails surface exposing reid accepting bribes.
    .
    reid bribe was initially $2 million dollars.
    .
    .
    Swallow wanted $2 million to enlist Harry Reid’s help to block online gaming investigation .
    .copies of emails show Swallow worked to arrange meetings between Johnson and top Utah officeholders.
    Then, with the FTC investigation continuing, Johnson said Swallow
    suggested Harry Reid could make all the problems with regulators go away — for a
    price.
    “I said, ‘OK, what do I need to do?’
    He’s like,………. ‘OK, it costs money,’
    ” Johnson said, Swallow was adamant he make a deal.
    “he told me, he has a connection with Harry Reid,’ ” Johnson said.
    He said Swallow wanted $2 million to enlist Reid’s help.
    But he did not have the money, Johnson
    said, so they eventually agreed on $300,000 upfront and $300,000 later.
    Swallow put Johnson in contact with Rawle, whose company has
    operations in Nevada. Rawle had given generously to Swallow’s failed
    congressional bids and hired Swallow as Check City’s lobbyist and
    in-house legal counsel, a position Swallow held until he became chief
    deputy attorney general in December 2009.
    Rawle, died of cancer before federal investigators could question him
    On Sept. 29, 2010, Swallow sent an email to Johnson with the subject line “Mtg. with Harry Reid’s .”
    ” Traveling to LV tomorrow and will be able to meet with Reid’s contact,
    who he has a very good relationship with. He needs a
    brief narrative of what is going on and what you want to happen….I don’t know the cost, but it probably won’t be cheap.”…

    eric holder blocked the american people from learning harry reid took a million bribe.FBI
    agents working alongside Utah state prosecutors in a wide-ranging
    bribery corruption investigation have uncovered wrongdoing by two
    of the U.S. Senate’s most prominent Mormon figures — Majority Leader
    Harry Reid and rising Republican Sen. Mike Lee — but Eric Holder and the Justice
    Department has thwarted their bid to launch a full federal
    investigation.

    The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States,
    shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for,
    and
    Conviction of,
    Treason,..
    Bribery,..
    or other high Crimes
    and
    Misdemeanors.
    Article II, Section 4
    ……………………………..
    who got the biggest kickback ?
    Harry Reid personally bypassed DHS terrorism laws on behalf of son’s casino project
    Senate Majority Leader Sen. Harry Reid took an intense interest in
    pushing through visas for dozens of shady Asian investors for a Las
    Vegas casino represented by his son, Rory Reid, documents and reports
    show.
    The investors, who were flagged under terrorists guidelines for “suspicious financial
    activity,” had initially been denied visas by the Department of Homeland
    Security in a process that does not allow for appeals.
    In a Dec. 5, 2012 email to officials at the Department of Homeland
    Security obtained by The Washington Times, U.S. Citizenship and
    Immigration Services (USCIS) Legislative Affairs official Miguel
    Rodriguez wrote, “This one is going to be a major headache for us
    all because Sen. Reid’s office/staff is pushing hard and I just had a
    long yelling match on the phone.”
    The investors were renovating the SLS Hotel — which was
    once the Sahara. SLS is represented by Sen. Reid’s son, Rory Reid, who
    works
    at the law firm Lionel, Sawyer & Collins. In their 2012 “Year in
    Review,” the Nevada firm hyped “Lionel Sawyer & Collins” benefits
    from working with Harry Reid .
    “Rory Reid’s previous experience as chairman of the Clark County
    Commission is put to good use assisting with general legal advice for
    the law firm and helps circumvent the maze of regulations
    required to access economic incentives offered on the state and local
    levels,” the article, called “Redeveloping a Classic Strip Property,” continued.
    When
    questioned on Sen. Reid’s intervention on behalf of SLS investors, Sen.
    Reid spokeswoman Kristen Orthman told Ralston Reports —
    where Rory’s connection was first reported — that “The SLS project
    is none of your business”
    “That is the calculus in Sen. Reid’s support of the project,” Orthman continued.
    “We have a long-standing office policy that strictly bars any member of
    the staff’s family or the Senator’s family from lobbying our office on
    behalf of their clients. That policy applies in this case.”
    Initial attempts by Sen. Reid’s office to expedite the visa requests
    were denied on Dec. 17, 2012, prompting the majority leader to
    personally call Obama who contacted USCIS Director Alejandro Mayorkas.
    “Within a few short weeks of Mr. Reid’s personal DHS intervention, the
    decision not to issue the visas was reversed, allowing the hotel to
    secure
    major funding from JP Morgan Chase,” the Times reports.Sen. Reid “has
    supported Lionel Sawyer & Collins a spokeswoman for the senator told
    the media
    ……………………………………

    October , 2010
    Reid terrorist ties cover up
    “An aide to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
    repeatedly lied to federal immigration and FBI agents and submitted
    false federal documents to the Department of Homeland Security to cover
    up her illegal seven-year marriage to a Lebanese national who was the
    subject of an Oklahoma City Joint Terror Task Force investigation.”
    what is odd is that no criminal terrorist charges are brought against
    rory for his SLS clients or the long history of the lionel sawyer
    collins lawfirm facing the same terrorist charges.

    for some convenient reason LAST MONTH the law firm was allowed to skate
    around the feds and quietly just vanish out of sight and relocate to
    Arizona
    while harry reid (taxpayers stuck funding it ) handled the DHS terrorist
    scandal fall out & cover up here in nevada.
    ………………………………
    October , 2010
    Reid terrorist ties cover up
    “An aide to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
    repeatedly lied to federal immigration and FBI agents and submitted
    false federal documents to the Department of Homeland Security to cover
    up her illegal seven-year marriage to a Lebanese national who was the
    subject of an Oklahoma City Joint Terror Task Force investigation.”

    ………………………………..

    eventually
    the public will learn harry reid used the FBI to block investigations
    into his well organized multi billion dollar corruption schemes which
    took place within the country known as deseret.
    harry reid used his
    ties to the blm as well as his long time friend and previous nevada
    senator richard bryan who both have now gone into the business of
    selling land they do not own to Chinese corporations who need raw
    materials to build solar and electric car batteries.
    harry reid and richard bryan don’t realize the public is not as dumb as they think.
    and the tax exempt corporation known as the mormons who operate the legal system within deseret will also be exposed .
    .
    .
    your govt reminds you……..when you see something say something……………………………
    .
    …………,,,,.,,

    .

    .,,,,,,,,

  • cityspeak

    I was accused of being a Russian stooge and /or agent on a “liberal” website.
    I dared to point put HRC’s campaign errors and the DNC’s machinations. Truth telling will get you labelled as a “witch” and we all know what happens to witches.

    In the words of the immortal Helen Miriam in Excalibur: “Burn me!”

    • Mr Reynard

      Truth telling will get you labelled as a “witch” and we all know what happens to witches. …Only ??? Usually I get added , A Nazi holocaust denier, Racist white right wing militia red neck ???
      & last a HATE SPEECH propagator ?? Witch is very mild ??

  • Fred Freud

    I don’t know how any of the liberal & neo-con fools pushing this whole Russia-fear-mongering could think this would turn out well. Russia isn’t Iraq, or Grenada, or Panama, or any of those 4th rate powers the U.S. usually likes to pick on. Their stupidity is liable to set the whole globe back to the stone age.

    • Fred54

      AMEN brother

    • cityspeak

      Russia is in the way and must be eliminated.
      JFK was in the way and had to be eliminated.
      RFK was in the way and had to be eliminated.
      MLK, with the people party, had the potential to get in the way and had to be eliminated.
      They know best.

      • Mr Reynard

        Forgot Junior Kennedy in your count, eliminated with his wife ??

    • Mr Reynard

      Liberals ?? Neo Cons ?? Same gang of Trotskyist humanoid reptiles & shabos goyim ??

    • Nexusfast123

      Pre stone age mate as there will be no one around to play with the stones.