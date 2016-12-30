Creator of NSA’s Global Surveillance System Calls B.S. On Russian Hacking Report

Posted on December 30, 2016 by WashingtonsBlog

We’ve previously documented that the hacking evidence against Russia is extremely weak, and the new report on Russian hacking doesn’t say much.

Indeed – if Russia hacked the Democratic party emails (from the DNC and top Clinton aide John Podesta) – the NSA would have all of the records showing exactly who did it.

We asked Bill Binney what he thought of the new report.

Binney is the NSA executive who created the agency’s mass surveillance program for digital information, who served as the senior technical director within the agency, who managed six thousand NSA employees, the 36-year NSA veteran widely regarded as a “legend” within the agency and the NSA’s best-ever analyst and code-breaker, who mapped out the Soviet command-and-control structure before anyone else knew how, and so predicted Soviet invasions before they happened (“in the 1970s, he decrypted the Soviet Union’s command system, which provided the US and its allies with real-time surveillance of all Soviet troop movements and Russian atomic weapons”).

Binney is the real McCoy. As we noted in 2013, Binney has been interviewed by virtually all of the mainstream media, including CBS, ABC, CNN, New York Times, USA Today, Fox News, PBS and many others.

Binney tells Washington’s Blog:

I expected to see the IP’s or other signatures of APT’s 28/29 [the entities which the U.S. claims hacked the Democratic emails] and where they were located and how/when the data got transferred to them from DNC/HRC [i.e. Hillary Rodham Clinton]/etc. They seem to have been following APT 28/29 since at least 2015, so, where are they?

Further, once we see the data being transferred to them, when and how did they transfer that data to Wikileaks? This would be evidence of trying to influence our election by getting the truth of our corrupt system out.

And, as Edward Snowden said, once they have the IP’s and/or other signatures of 28/29 and DNC/HRC/etc., NSA would use Xkeyscore to help trace data passing across the network and show where it went. [Background.]

In addition, since Wikileaks is (and has been) a cast iron target for NSA/GCHQ/etc for a number of years there
should be no excuse for them missing data going to any one associated with Wikileaks.

***

Too many words means they don’t have clear evidence of how the data got to Wikileaks.

Binney designed the NSA’s electronic surveillance system, so he would know.

  • NobodysaysBOO

    the Russians hacked into our nuclear missile systems and our surveillance satellites planting phony photos, now none of our missiles work right.
    They have all reaimed at the Isralies OMG!

    • Elizabeth Simpson Shepard

      Not funny! Save your comedy for the stage.

    • Jess

      I’m sure you would like to hear that the power grid system has been hacked by them. Lol so I guess your not too far off. (And yes, I’m aware you were being a smart ass: lol)

      • Jean

        And you believe that story without further scrutiny? You realise it appears to be nothing more than an infected laptop, right? Facts don’t matter, the Russians did it anyway, right?

  • Christian Nelson

    And he left out the fact that the report contains zero proof that Official Russian Intelligence agencies were responsible for any alleged hacking (phishing). Let’s see, according to the report it coulda been civilians, it coulda been the GRU, it coulda been the FSB. Give me a break.

  • Lily Lee

    Current gov. Integrity, therefore, equals zero!

  • watamess

    Binney is 36 years old but “in the 1970s, he decrypted the Soviet Union’s command system”? Something is wrong with the math.

    • pfft

      He was in the NSA for 36 years,.. let me guess you’re an American…

      • Mr Gadget

        He was also a whistle blower with a couple of others that went to congress and they tried to jail them. …for going to congress!

      • Joseph Molion

        Please don’t lump all Americans in with the people like that guy who can’t read… I’m American and I quite easily caught that he was a veteran NSA operative with 36 years of on the job experience, not that he was 36 years old. Most of us are actually fairly intelligent.

      • Jess

        I think he has every right to judge us Americans right now. When we vote someone like Trump into office, it makes us look like idiots and it is somewhat embarrassing… I really respect input from those who are not from America bc they have a different perspective than we do. I have had my days when my mind is consumed by all the bs drama and it clouds your judgement.

        • Jean

          Embarrassing? Heh, just the left who don’t want him as POTUS anyway. Sorry, as a European I don’t feel embarrassed by Trump if he’s gonna clean up the leftist mess.

    • Robert Cole

      Point of correction,the writer did not mean Binny is 36 years old but served for 36 years in service.

  • A 36 year Veteran of IT fields..Friend, NOT 36 YEARS OLD…. Slow down – read correctly..peace, out.

  • Ok… finalities; yes, a person to be respected, interviewed, yes, that I do trust has our best interests at heart. Bill can you come over to VHA.gov and fix the fluxs in their systems..ASA vets are lost in their mazes and staffers don’t wish to speak geek ..j.

  • mineralt

    The Dems are in a panic right now because they know that the FBI investigation regarding the Clinton Foundation is all going to come to light. It will bring down HRC and may bring down Obama. This Russian nonsense is an attempt to get some leverage on Trump to not persue prosecution. It is not going to work.

    • gerry d welder

      Desperate for war so Obama and the RINOs can call for martial law and keep Trump out of office and themselves out of jail.

      USA’s 5th column, RINOs and ALL democrats:
      Obama, McCain, Boehner, McConnell, Clinton, Kerry, Graham, Bush, Ryan and Rubio (and ‘their’ puppets like Comey, Jeh and Lynch) answer ultimately to this ‘boss’:

      Ignore the stupid music in the beginning, go to the last 30 seconds of part 2, after watching both short videos, it is not hard to see how the NSA, CIA, DHS, BLM, etc. etc. (all federal) are no longer working for ‘we the people’ but for another group, as we are force taxed to fund it all.

      Obama and Rockefeller 1
      https://yout u.be/K6C24GpgQTQ

      Obama and Rockefeller 2
      https://youtu.be/M8vFSqYXJ8U

      … and Hillary:
      When listening to this short speech below, put it in context with her emails (did she say ‘inbox’?) and the fact that our foreign enemies also, with “100 percent certainty”, hacked into her and her aid’s top secret emails.
      Hillary Clinton ADMITS CFR Runs the Government!
      https://youtu.be/5RRWHDYM9w8

      This explains it all, the GOP RINOs haven’t been ‘caving on everything’ as Sean Hannity and Rush keep saying, the GOP RINOs are COMPLICIT.
      …and their MSM shills:
      NWO MEDIA EXPOSED: WHY THEY WILL NEVER EVER EXPOSE FALSE FLAGS & SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION
      https://youtu.be/NC6dmEWALBs

  • Nicholas A Kocal

    After 36 years, the last 20 probably spent as a bureaucrat who no longer did any technical work … But he can make claims about classified information without getting it cleared. Something sounds like a great big lie.

    • Carl_Herman

      After 40+ years reading comments like yours, you can make claims about classified information without discussing any facts? Something sounds like a great big lie, Nicholas.

    • Jess

      I agree with you Nicholas. Binny left the NSA 15 years ago and this isn’t the first time he publicly went against what the NSA was reporting. He disagrees with everything the NSA does. He doesn’t seem to be motivated by the truth. Plus, a lot has changed since 2002 when he quit. Technology is much more advance than back in the year 02. He most likely has not been updated with the new encryption and the advancements/changes they have done. This would explain why everyone else at the NSA has reported that there was proof and that it is a for sure thing that we were hacked.

  • Vida Galore

    I believe the Russian hacking bull as much as I believed the WMD dog & pony show Powell put on in 2003 which means “not at all”

  • AZWarrior
    • Jess

      I agree. Trumps so outspoken about his views and he makes it know exactly where in stand.

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qu8VippicnA

    • gerry d welder

      The Globalist Agenda – Quotes

      http://www.globalistagenda.org/quotes.htm
      The Globalist Agenda – Quotes. … David Rockefeller, founder of the Trilateral Commission, in an address to a meeting of The Trilateral Commission, in June, …


      “The New World Order under the UN will reduce everything to one common denominator. The system will be made up of a single currency, single centrally financed government, single tax system, single language, single political system, single world court of justice, single state religion…Each person will have a registered number, without which he will not be allowed to buy or sell; and there will be one universal world church. Anyone who refuses to take part in the universal system will have no right to exist.”

      Assessment of the New World by Dr. Kurk E. Koch

  • Elizabeth Simpson Shepard

    I thought it would have IP addresses too. Just enough to confuse ppl adequately so they wouldn’t ask questions. WRONG! The diagram was an unnecessary addition which proved to me they really have nothing.
    Obama’s a weakling pretending to be in control. If he can’t have his legacy then he will get revenge.

  • Jess

    Want proof? Here it is. Doesn’t look like anything but a bunch of numbers and letters, but it is so much or than just that. Good luck unencripting this…

    Indicators of Compromise (IOCs)
    IOCs associated with RIS cyber actors are provided within the accompanying .csv and .stix files of JAR-16-20296.
    Yara Signature
    rule PAS_TOOL_PHP_WEB_KIT { meta: description = “PAS TOOL PHP WEB KIT FOUND” strings: $php = ” 20KB and filesize < 22KB) and #cookie == 2 and #isset == 3 and all of them }

  • gerry d welder

    “This is frankly the most damaging and embarrassing answer the US could receive,” Michael Kofman, a global fellow at the Wilson Center specializing in Russian and Eurasian affairs, told Business Insider on Friday. “It’s quite clear that both the Obama administration and Congress are trying to box Donald Trump in on Russia policy. But instead of responding to this latest salvo with predictable retaliatory measures, Russians have chosen to make them a nonissue.”

    https://sputniknews.com/us/201612301049152333-experts-putin-embarassed-obama/


    @RobertMLee
    US Govt: it’s good to release technical indicators to help defenders. But please don’t call it your evidence of attribution when it’s not.

    https://sputniknews.com/us/201612301049153528-experts-destroy-white-house-hacking-jar/

    Russia to Send Plane for Russian Diplomats and Their Families Expelled From US
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/201612301049143175-russia-plane-russia-diplomats/

    Putin decides not to expel US diplomats from Russia – invites children of US diplomats to a New Year party in the Kremlin
    http://tass.com/politics/923478